Man pepper-sprayed after he 'lunged' at gardaí with pint glass

Tom Tuite

A 42-year-old Dublin man had to be pepper-sprayed after he “lunged” at gardaí while holding a pint glass, a court has heard.

Alan Hall, of Bridgewater Quay, Islandbridge, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to public order charges for engaging in insulting, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to comply with a garda’s direction to leave the vicinity.

Dublin District Court heard that the incident happened at 5.30 am on January 24th after gardaí responded to a call from staff at the Dublin Bus depot on Conyngham Road that a man was acting in an aggressive manner.

Advertisement

They caught up with him, and he was shouting aloud and became aggressive and abusive to the officers while members of the public were at a bus stop.

He was cautioned to leave the area and went in the direction of his home but returned “highly abusive” with “fists clenched and lunged at members of An Garda Síochána”.

Court Garda Sergeant Derek Spain presented the evidence for the arresting officer. He told Judge Treasa Kelly that Hall ran between traffic, was aggressive and holding a pint glass which he refused to put down.

The court heard that the officers had to pepper spray Hall.

Advertisement

He has three prior convictions for public order offences, which resulted in him being fined €500 in March.

However, Judge Kelly noted an appeal of that conviction was still pending.

Pleading for leniency, his barrister said that Hall “deeply regrets his actions” and was apologetic. Counsel said the context of the incident was that he had suffered a significant bereavement and at the time, the accused had been drinking too much.

He had lived with depression all his life and had always been in gainful employment until recently but is looking for work.

Advertisement

The defence asked the court to consider a charitable donation instead of a conviction.

Judge Kelly said Hall had taken responsibility for his actions and noted he had underlying issues. She told him guards have a job to do, and he had to realise drinking did not suit him.

Judge Kelly adjourned finalising the case until June, and after his appeal.