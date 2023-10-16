Man pleads not guilty to murder of Ashling Murphy

A 33-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ashling Murphy last year.

Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co. Offaly denied murdering the 23-year-old school teacher before the Central Criminal Court this afternoon.

A jury is today being sworn in to hear the trial of Mr. Puska.

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.

Ms Murphy was fatally assaulted on January 12th 2022, while out for a run along the canal in Tullamore.

