Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man pleads not guilty to murder of Ashling Murphy

Man pleads not guilty to murder of Ashling Murphy
Ashling Murphy death, © PA Wire/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A 33-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ashling Murphy last year.

Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co. Offaly denied murdering the 23-year-old school teacher before the Central Criminal Court this afternoon.

A jury is today being sworn in to hear the trial of Mr. Puska.

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.

Advertisement

Ms Murphy was fatally assaulted on January 12th 2022, while out for a run along the canal in Tullamore.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

‘Amazing sight’ as pod of dolphins swim down River Lee at sunset

 By Beat News
Tipperary News 2

Road closed after serious crash in Tipperary

 By Rachael Dunphy
Editor's Pick 3

Yellow and Orange weather warnings for the South East

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement