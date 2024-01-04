Man shot in Christmas Eve attack has died

The man shot in a Christmas Eve attack in Dublin has died.

Jason Hennessy Snr (48) had been in hospital since the incident in a Blanchardstown restaurant just after 8 pm.

The suspected gunman, 26-year-old Tristan Sherry walked into Browne's Steakhouse on the main street in Blanchardstown and shot a man.

He was then tackled as he tried to escape and stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last Saturday, 22-year-old Michael Andrecut, with an address at Sheephill Avenue in Dublin 15, was charged with his murder.

Yesterday Gardaí detained a second person in connection with Mr. Sherry's death. He is still being questioned.

Now a third arrest has been made - Gardaí say this latest suspect - a man - is being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in west Dublin.

Gardaí says its investigations are ongoing.

