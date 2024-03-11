McDonald's to make changes to some of its most popular burgers

McDonald's has announced a number of changes to some of its most popular burgers.

The fast-food chain's Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, and Cheeseburgers are all set for taste changes.

Onions will now be placed on top of each beef patty while they are cooking on the grill for extra flavour.

The restaurant chain also promised to use a "tighter sear on the grill" to produce "hotter and juicier" burgers.

A new brioche-style bun will also be used by McDonald's restaurants across Ireland.

Speaking about the changes, Gareth Pearson, the chief restaurant officer of McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said: “We are excited to introduce our enhanced classic beef burgers. We’re constantly innovating and improving our menu and we found that a collection of complementary small improvements to the iconic burgers make a significant difference to the flavour.

“Another big part of this transition has been around our restaurant teams and how we can support them in delivering the best possible customer experience. Not only have we introduced new kitchen technology, but we’ve also retrained all crew members on these new procedures to enable them to serve our best burgers yet.”

The changes to the burgers have already been implemented in the US and Australia.

