Met Éireann issues snow and ice warnings for several counties

***PARENTAL PERMISSION GRANTED**** Three year old Dominic Manta, from Clondalkin, pulls his sleigh in the Dublin mountains following heavy snow fall. Status orange snow/ice warnings have been put in place for large portions of the Republic of Ireland, as the national forecaster upgraded alerts due to bad weather. Picture date: Thursday March 9, 2023.
Met Éireann has issued a series of warnings for snow and ice across Ireland on Thursday, as forecasters said travellers could face transport disruption.

The weather agency has issued a status yellow warning for snow and icy conditions in Connacht, Cavan, and Monaghan, with rain turning from sleet to snow between 2 am and 6 pm.

The same band of cold and icy conditions will affect Co Donegal from 11am until 8 pm.

It said hazardous travelling conditions, travel disruption, and poor visibility can be expected in those areas, along with ice on untreated surfaces.

The UK Met Office has also issued a snow warning for Northern Ireland.

It said a period of snowfall could bring some disruption from Thursday morning into Friday morning.

The warning will be in place for 24 hours from 6 am on Thursday.

