Met Éireann issues snow and ice warnings for several counties

Met Éireann has issued a series of warnings for snow and ice across Ireland on Thursday, as forecasters said travellers could face transport disruption.

The weather agency has issued a status yellow warning for snow and icy conditions in Connacht, Cavan, and Monaghan, with rain turning from sleet to snow between 2 am and 6 pm.

The same band of cold and icy conditions will affect Co Donegal from 11am until 8 pm.

Cold today with frost & ice; mist & fog locally too. 🥶 🌫️ Generally dry & calm with hazy sunshine. ⛅️ Patchy drizzle will arrive into southern fringes this evening. 🌧️ Highs of just 4 to 7°C. 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/OQlJWZ6gXP — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 7, 2024

It said hazardous travelling conditions, travel disruption, and poor visibility can be expected in those areas, along with ice on untreated surfaces.

The UK Met Office has also issued a snow warning for Northern Ireland.

It said a period of snowfall could bring some disruption from Thursday morning into Friday morning.

The warning will be in place for 24 hours from 6 am on Thursday.