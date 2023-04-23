Play Button
Play Button
News

Michael D Higgins' dog Bród dies, aged 11

Michael D Higgins' dog Bród dies, aged 11
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland – Day 1, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have expressed sadness following the death of one of their dogs.

Bród, a Bernese mountain dog, has charmed world leaders among the scores of visitors over his decade living at Áras An Uachtaráin.

Last week Bród, and the President’s other dog Misneach, appeared reluctant to greet US president Joe Biden during his historic visit to Ireland.

Advertisement

In a statement, the President’s office said he and his wife Sabina are sad to confirm Bród has passed away at the age of 11.

Advertisement

They said Bród was 11 years and two months at Áras an Uachtaráin, having arrived as an eight-week-old puppy.

“Bród was a very much loved dog by all that met him and he enjoyed meeting with the thousands of members of the public who came to Aras an Uachtarain over the years and he was probably one of the most photographed dogs in Ireland,” they said.

The spokesperson said Bród will be missed by the President, Sabina and all at the Áras, particularly Misneach.

They said the two-and-a-half years old has “shared his space with Bród over recent months and was his constant companion, aware of Bród’s situation and very attentive to him”.

Advertisement

 

Author: Rebecca Black, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Countries with largest average penis size revealed

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Temperatures set to hit -3 in short cold snap

 By Beat News
News 3

Man charged over fatal dog attack over the weekend

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement