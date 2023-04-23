Michael D Higgins' dog Bród dies, aged 11

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina have expressed sadness following the death of one of their dogs.

Bród, a Bernese mountain dog, has charmed world leaders among the scores of visitors over his decade living at Áras An Uachtaráin.

Last week Bród, and the President’s other dog Misneach, appeared reluctant to greet US president Joe Biden during his historic visit to Ireland.

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina are sad to confirm that Bród, one of their two Bernese Mountain Dogs, has passed away at just past the age of 11. Bród was 11 years and two months at Áras an Uachtaráin, having come to the Áras as a 8 week old puppy. pic.twitter.com/rKK930FEY5 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 23, 2023

In a statement, the President’s office said he and his wife Sabina are sad to confirm Bród has passed away at the age of 11.

They said Bród was 11 years and two months at Áras an Uachtaráin, having arrived as an eight-week-old puppy.

“Bród was a very much loved dog by all that met him and he enjoyed meeting with the thousands of members of the public who came to Aras an Uachtarain over the years and he was probably one of the most photographed dogs in Ireland,” they said.

The spokesperson said Bród will be missed by the President, Sabina and all at the Áras, particularly Misneach.

They said the two-and-a-half years old has “shared his space with Bród over recent months and was his constant companion, aware of Bród’s situation and very attentive to him”.

Author: Rebecca Black, PA

