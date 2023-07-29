Minister for Justice happy to meet US tourists family following horrific assault

Following the horrific attack on an American tourist who was seriously injured in Dublin City Centre last week, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said she is happy to meet with his family.

Minister McEntee was speaking at a ceremony for the graduation of 87 Gardaí from the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary.

Spoke to the Minister in Templemore today at the passing out. First time I’ve been back since my own intake’s parade. Best of luck to the new gardaí. pic.twitter.com/SG7Sc24AWK — Niall O’Connor (@NiallJournal_ie) July 28, 2023

Advertisement

The teenagers appeared in court this week following the unprovoked attack on Stephen Termini, a New Yorker in his 50s.

In the wake of the shocking events, the US Embassy in Dublin warned visiting US citizens to keep a low profile and not to walk alone - especially after dark.

The Minister aimed to reiterate her view that the city is mostly safe while pledging to take action to deter violent attacks in the capital and throughout the country.

Advertisement

“I’ve said I’d be happy to meet with them,” she said when asked about the arrival of the injured tourists family to Ireland.

“They haven’t engaged with me yet. I have spoken to the American ambassador, but I haven’t spoken to them yet.

“But again, as I said, I’m happy to meet with them if that’s what they wish.”

Advertisement

Stephen Termini: US tourist attacked in Dublin last week is out of coma, his sons say https://t.co/gNqGbbZAp1 — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) July 29, 2023

The topic of an increased Garda presence on streets has been raised continuously in debate. Following yesterday's graduation ceremony, Ms McEntee was keen to emphasise the point.

She said: “This is the first in the newest round of recruits that are going to be coming through Templemore this year and next year.

“What we need is more Gardai on the ground, on the beat and this will certainly help with that.”

These statistics on Garda resignations and retirements are very concerning and reveal why we need to reconsider mandatory retirement at 60 and refusing recruits over 35. pic.twitter.com/KsFb0mGqeT — Jim O'Callaghan TD (@OCallaghanJim) July 29, 2023

The Minister added: “It is not where I would like us to be, I would like us to be further ahead at this stage, but if we close to 800 this year I have absolute confidence that we are going to start reaching those targets of 1,000 next year.

“I am the first to say I wish we were further ahead.

“These 87 members will be out next week on the beat, there will be support in policing on the ground, and people want to see their Gardaí in their uniforms out in communities, and these Gardai will be doing that as will the new recruits coming down the line.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.