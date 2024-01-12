Play Button
Missing migrants from Rosslare container won't be pursued, Department confirms

10/01/2024 ****FILE PHOTO **** General scenes at Rosslare Europort, Wexford Police are investigating aftertwo children and 12 adult migrants were discovered in a refrigerated trailer at Rosslare Harbour. Collins Photos
Beat News
Over half the migrants rescued from a shipping container in Rosslare will not be pursued by the Department of Integration.

They are reported to have fled an asylum centre in Dublin on Thursday.

Responding to reports of the missing migrants, the Department of Integration has stated there is nothing requiring international protection applicants to remain in state provided care.

At least eight of the 14 migrants found in a shipping container at Rosslare Harbour on Monday have fled State services, according to reports.

The group, which included two children and 12 adults were moved to an asylum centre in Dublin, following their rescue from a refrigerated container in Rosslare Europort on Monday.

Having boarded a vessel at Zeebrugge in Belgium, UK authorities were alerted after an emergency call was made from inside the trailer, which was subsequently passed on to Gardaí.

They were then assessed by medical personnel and deemed to be in good health and moved to accommodation in the capital.

Gardaí have also stated that this is not a matter for An Garda Síochána as the people involved were not arrested, detained or under criminal investigation.

By James Cox

By James Cox

