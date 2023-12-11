Play Button
Over 300 people reported missing in Waterford in 12 month period

Ayomide Akinshilo
A total of 315 people were reported missing to Gardai in Waterford from October 1st 2022 to September 30th 2023, WLRFM reports.

This would mean just over an average of almost one per day was reported missing.

According to WLR, it is believed that over 900 people are believed to be long-term missing on the island of Ireland.

Chief Superintendent at Waterford Garda Station, Anthony Pettit, told WLR FM that most of people reported missing were later found.

69 people were reported missing between July and September this year.

331 people were detained under the Mental Health Act in Waterford during the 12-month period.

