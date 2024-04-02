More than one in three babies delivered by C-section

More than one in three babies born in Ireland are delivered via caesarean section.

A new report from the National Healthcare Quality Reporting System found that C-sections are at a 10-year high.

The report found hospitals in Kilkenny, Letterkenny, Galway and Kerry have higher section rates.

Per 100 births, 43.7 were c-sections in St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, compared to 26.2 in Waterford Regional Hospital.

In Wexford General Hospital, 32.8 births of 100 were caesarean sections, while in South Tipperary General Clonmel, the figure stood at 37.1.

The average figure for c-sections in Ireland was 35.5, making us fifth in the world.

Turkey topped the research, at 58.4 per 100 births, while Israel stood at 14.3 on the bottom of the poll.

