Morocco hit by another aftershock following powerful earthquake on Friday

Morocco has been hit by another aftershock, following the powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday night.

Today's tremor measured 3.9, according to the US Geological Survey.

More than two thousand people have already been confirmed dead - and it's unclear if this aftershock has led to further damage or casualties.

CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association Clare Dunne says the majority of Irish travellers are in an area around 250 kilometres away from the epicentre of the quake:

"We've been in touch with the major tour operators who operate to Morocco and they have advised us that all of their clients are safe and well. Everybody who was due to arrive on Friday did so and they've been looked after."

She added: "Some of the accommodation that they were due to go to wasn't habitable so they were moved and they're all fine."

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish citizens in affected areas to follow safety instructions from local authorities and monitor local media.

We continue to closely monitor the situation in Morocco after the tragic earthquake. All Irish citizens in the affected areas are asked to follow safety instructions from local authorities and monitor local media. — Irish Embassy Morocco (@irlembrabat) September 9, 2023

In a statement on Saturday morning, it said: "The Department of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in Morocco after the tragic earthquake last night near Marrakesh.

"All Irish citizens in the affected areas are asked to follow safety instructions from local authorities and monitor local media.

"If urgent, the Embassy of Ireland in Rabat, Morocco can be contacted in-country on +212 6 66 933 599. Any concerned family members in Ireland can contact the Department of Foreign Affairs at 01 408 2000."

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said he was "shocked to learn of the devastating earthquake".

In a social media post, Mr Martin said: "Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, the injured, and with brave first responders".

Shocked to learn of the devastating earthquake that last night struck Morocco. Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, the injured, and with brave first responders. Ireland stands in solidarity with the people of Morocco. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) September 9, 2023

