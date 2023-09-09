Morocco quake: Department of Foreign Affairs 'monitoring' situation as death toll rises

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is closely monitoring the situation in Morocco following a powerful and deadly earthquake.

The magnitude 7.2 quake struck in the High Atlas mountains late on Friday night but was felt as far away as Spain and Portugal.

More than 800 people have been killed and hundreds more are injured, in the country's deadliest tremor in more than six decades. A local official said most deaths were in mountain areas that were hard to reach.

In Marrakech, the nearest big city to the epicentre, residents spent the night in the open, afraid to go home.

Advertisement

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish citizens in affected areas to follow safety instructions from local authorities and monitor local media.

If you are an Irish citizen affected by the earthquake near Marrakech last night you can contact the Embassy at +212666933599 or by email at [email protected]. Alternatively you can call the Department of Foreign Affairs on +35314082000 — Irish Embassy Morocco (@irlembrabat) September 9, 2023

Advertisement

In a statement on Saturday morning, it said: "The Department of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in Morocco after the tragic earthquake last night near Marrakesh.

"All Irish citizens in the affected areas are asked to follow safety instructions from local authorities and monitor local media.

"If urgent, the Embassy of Ireland in Rabat, Morocco can be contacted in-country on +212 6 66 933 599. Any concerned family members in Ireland can contact the Department of Foreign Affairs at 01 408 2000."

Advertisement

Shocked to learn of the devastating earthquake that last night struck Morocco. Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, the injured, and with brave first responders. Ireland stands in solidarity with the people of Morocco. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) September 9, 2023

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said he was "shocked to learn of the devastating earthquake".

In a social media post, Mr Martin said: "Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, the injured, and with brave first responders".

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.