News

Morocco quake: Department of Foreign Affairs 'monitoring' situation as death toll rises

Morocco quake: Department of Foreign Affairs 'monitoring' situation as death toll rises
A man navigates through the rubble following an earthquake in Marrakesh, Morocco. Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty
Beat News
The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it is closely monitoring the situation in Morocco following a powerful and deadly earthquake.

The magnitude 7.2 quake struck in the High Atlas mountains late on Friday night but was felt as far away as Spain and Portugal.

More than 800 people have been killed and hundreds more are injured, in the country's deadliest tremor in more than six decades. A local official said most deaths were in mountain areas that were hard to reach.

In Marrakech, the nearest big city to the epicentre, residents spent the night in the open, afraid to go home.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish citizens in affected areas to follow safety instructions from local authorities and monitor local media.

In a statement on Saturday morning, it said: "The Department of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in Morocco after the tragic earthquake last night near Marrakesh.

"All Irish citizens in the affected areas are asked to follow safety instructions from local authorities and monitor local media.

"If urgent, the Embassy of Ireland in Rabat, Morocco can be contacted in-country on +212 6 66 933 599. Any concerned family members in Ireland can contact the Department of Foreign Affairs at 01 408 2000."

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said he was "shocked to learn of the devastating earthquake".

In a social media post, Mr Martin said: "Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, the injured, and with brave first responders".

