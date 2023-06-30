Play Button
Play Button
News

Motorcyclist (30s) dies in collision with car

Motorcyclist (30s) dies in collision with car
A Garda road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, had died following a collision with a car in Co Sligo on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred at approximately 8.30pm on Thursday on the N16 at Glencar, Sligo.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car did not requires hospital treatment.

The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be arranged.

Advertisement

The N16 at Glencar is currently closed to traffic with local diversions in place. The services of garda forensic collision investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N16 at Glencar between 8pm and 8.40pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Advertisement

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

One dead and nine injured after rollercoaster derails

 By Dayna Kearney
Property 2

Georgian retreat in the heart of Waterford's countryside enters the market at €1.35 million

 By Robbie Byrne
Life 3

These are the top ten reasons learners fail the driving test

 By Michelle Heffernan
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement