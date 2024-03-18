Play Button
Motorist dies in single-vehicle crash in Cork

Motorist dies in single-vehicle crash in Cork
Photo: PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
A motorist has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cork city on Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 7 am on the outbound lane of the Lower Glanmire Road (N8) in Tivoli.

One person, the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead.

An examination of the scene will be carried out by forensic collision investigators.

The Lower Glanmire Road at Tivoli is currently closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Lower Glanmire Road (N8) between 6.30 am and 7 am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

