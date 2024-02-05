Mourners gather for funeral of 'kind and thoughtful' teen victim of Carlow crash

Reporting by Sarah Slater

The life of a young “kind and thoughtful” teenage girl was cut too short, hundreds of mourners heard as they gathered to pay their respects Katie Graham.

The 19-year-old died alongside two others in a single-vehicle crash in Co Carlow on Wednesday night.

Katie Graham, from Ballinagall, Ballickmoyler, Co Laois died when the car she was travelling in was involved in the crash in the townland of Leagh at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Her two friends, Daryl Culbert (21), from Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, and Michael Kelly (25), from Nurney, Co Carlow, also died in the incident.

A fourth occupant, a man in his 20s, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Katie's white coffin was surrounded with pink and white floral wreaths as it arrived at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Arles, Co Laois on Monday, while her parents and younger sister followed the hearse driving her blue M-series BMW, bearing number plates which read 'Katie'.

Her friends and cousins wore pink, blue and green ribbons, and formed a guard of honour as her coffin was carried into the church by six pallbearers, one of whom was her father, Damien.

Arles Parish Priest, Fr Padraig Shelley, told mourners: “We all have been deeply affected by the tragedy that happened during this past week. So as neighbours, friends and parishioners, we gather in sadness and we gather to support Katie’s family.”

By all standards, her life was too short.

Fr Shelley offered prayers to Katie's mother Breda, father Damien, sister Laura, and grandparents, Andy and Mary, as well as her aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

He added: “The tragic news of that terrible accident will stay will us all. People struggle to say the right words. There is little anyone can say that will make things better. Your presence, though, is vital for her family.

“Katie’s young life was a blessing also. Thank God for her lovely life. By all standards, her life was too short. She was a kind and thoughtful young girl, she had an eagerness to do good. All these qualities have enriched us all.”

Fr Shelley explained that as a teenager Katie developed an interest in cars.

“That’s what Katie loved. These were very much part of her life, gave her energy and joy,” he said.

He said she “took to quad bikes quite naturally around her home, and then onto the South Eastern Quad Bike Championship”.

'Light up a room'

“Having become a bit of a petrol-head, she eagerly got a provisional licence and a full licence at the age of 18. She would scour the internet for links to cars and gently send them to her father, Damien. She eventually did get her own car, and it was her pride and joy.”

The priest added the Culbert and Kelly families were also in their prayers, as well as Katie's friends from the car scene.

Six of Katie's friends read prayers of the faithful, and the church was filled with Alphaville’s Forever Young and Breakeven by The Script.

A friend of the family thanked everyone on behalf of Katie's family.

“Katie was a beautiful soul inside and out. She would light up a room. She was always in good form.

“When she was driving herself and Laura to school, she would turn to her and say: ‘Today is going to be a good day’.”

She concluded: “Fly high you beautiful girl.”

