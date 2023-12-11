New rail timetable adds services to busy South East route

New rail services and more stops on routes have been added as part of the updated Irish Rail timetable.

The changes, which commenced on Sunday, follow a public consultation after a draft timetable was published in September, and will see more trains added to many rail routes.

Among the new services announced is a 6 am Heuston to Cork service which will operate Monday to Friday. The train will be scheduled to arrive in Cork each morning just after 8.30am, making it suitable for commuters.

The service will also connect at Limerick Junction, giving the option of a pre-8 am arrival in Limerick's Colbert Station.

Extra Monday to Friday services for Heuston-Carlow and Westport-Athlone have also been added, with the latter also connecting to services to and from Ballina.

Irish Rail confirmed the new timetable includes a significant expansion of Heuston to Portlaoise Commuter Sunday services, with eight new services to Heuston and seven to Portlaoise. Stops have also been added to a number of Heuston/Cork services at Portlaoise to connect with the Commuter services.

Three extra Monday to Friday trains have also been added from Dublin's Connolly Station to Drogheda, while two additional trains will serve the return route.

Irish Rail added the new timetable has brought significant changes to weekend Dart services "to improve performance", impacting the schedules of other routes to and from Connolly as a result.

The new timetable and service changes are available to view on the Irish Rail website.

