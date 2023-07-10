New RTÉ director general to stand down entire Executive Board

RTÉ’s new director general will begin an overhaul of the station's Executive Board on Monday after a second shock resignation last night at the national broadcaster.

Mr Bakhurst sent an email to staff on Monday morning saying that the entire Executive Board will be replaced, and a temporary leadership team is set to be installed. A new permanent leadership team will be installed in due course.

As reported by RTÉ, Mr Bakhurst will also publish the salaries of the new leadership team when the figures for the top ten earners are released.

Further changes to the Executive are expected to be announced as well as changes around conflict of interests.

Advertisement

In a statement from the Chair of the RTÉ Board, Siún Ní Raghallaigh welcomed the new Director General and his plans going forward.

She said in the statement that there were four initial changes he was making:

The replacement of the Executive Board with an interim leadership team;

Changes in how the leadership team makes and accounts for significant decisions – with appropriate oversight by the RTÉ Board;

A new Register of Interests; and

A commitment to drive cultural change in the organisation.

She said these are the first steps in an ongoing process of change that will last for many months.

"In particular we note the overall commitment to management accountability and transparency that underpins these, and future, actions.

Advertisement

"RTÉ has a long way to go in rebuilding our bond of trust with the people.

"However, I believe that working together across all strands of the organisation, we can do so. Our shared destination point is an RTÉ that is reformed, renewed, and robust," she said.

The news comes as Director of Strategy Rory Coveney quit the broadcaster on Sunday, where he had worked since 2007, saying Mr Bakhurst's role would be easier if he had a “fresh lead team".

Mr Coveney, brother of Cabinet Minister Simon Coveney, oversaw the flop production of Toy Show the Musical which lost €2.2m in revenue.

Advertisement

His role on RTÉ’s Executive Board had resulted in the Minister for Enterprise having to recuse himself at the Cabinet table when discussion about the embattled broadcaster took place.

Second resignation

Mr Coveney’s resignation is the second at RTÉ since revelations over payments to Ryan Tubridy were aired, following that of Dee Forbes, the former director general.

In a statement announcing his decision, Mr Coveney said: “I met with Kevin over the past few days and told him I believed the tough job ahead of him would be made somewhat easier if he had a fresh leadership team.

"I’ve tendered my resignation immediately to give him the space to do that.

"Having worked with Kevin before, I’ve absolute faith in him. He’s the right person to rebuild the national broadcaster. I wish him the very best.”

Mr Bakhurst paid tribute to Mr Coveney, saying his "diligence, energy, and insight were hugely appreciated by many across the organisation".

Tánaiste Micheál Martin welcomed the news in a statement on Monday morning and said it was right to inform staff of the plans right away.

"I note in particular his proposals for a staff consultation group and employee survey and that he is planning a review of roles and grades, pay, and gender equality.

"As the national broadcaster, which rightly challenges other institutions, RTÉ must be leading out in terms of equality and inclusion.

"Confidence in RTÉ starts with its own staff and Board. And from there it can start to build trust with the Oireachtas, its audience, the independent production sector and the public.

"A further essential change by the Director General is the announcement regarding a Register of Interests. This is crucial in terms of the transparency needed at RTÉ and to ensure accountability at the station," he said.

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.