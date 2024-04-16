No injuries reported after school bus veers off road in Limerick

No injuries have been reported after a bus carrying students to school left a road and landed turned on its side in a ditch in Co Limerick on Tuesday morning.

The frightening incident occurred on the R513 near Caherconlish at around 8 am.

Emergency services, including Gardaí, firefighters, and ambulance personnel, were deployed to the scene.

It is understood the private bus was carrying students to school at the time and was being followed by a number of teachers in cars.

Footage circulating on social media shows the bus lying on its side after the vehicle appeared to have veered into a ditch.

It’s believed a group of sixth-year secondary school students helped calm younger children on the bus and assisted them to safety via an emergency door.

The road is currently closed with Garda traffic diversions in place.

By David Raleigh

