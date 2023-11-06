Play Button
Northern lights vivid light show over Waterford and Wexford

Northern lights vivid light show over Waterford and Wexford
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Did you catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights last night?

A strong burst of aurora treated people in Ireland and the South East to a rare sighting overnight in Wexford and Waterford.

An image was captured off the Copper Coast in Waterford where the full sky was seen lit up in green and pink hues.

Local photographer Kevin Doyle caught the event on camera and shared this spectacular image on his social media.

The caption reads: "Northern Lights tonight from the Copper Coast, Co. Waterford. Could see it with the naked eye, what an epic few minutes."

People online also shared images from Forth Mountain in Wexford.

Mark Hogan shared this image overnight.

Rare Sighting

The lights can be seen by the naked eye but there are alternative ways to see the full scale of the colour show.

According to experienced northern lights followers, the best chance to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights is to stay away from any artificial light, such as street lights.

Next time, if you fancy getting evidence on camera, it's best to use long exposure on your phone or camera.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

 

