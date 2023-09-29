Number of children in homelessness hits record high

Almost 4,000 children are homeless in the State according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

In total, 3,895 children were homeless in August, a new record, while the total figure for the month was 12,691.

The figure for children represents a 17 per cent rise on August 2022 and surpasses the previous record of 3,873 set in September 2019.

The figures from the department showed there were 1,886 families who were homeless last month.

Advertisement

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive confirmed in a statement on Friday that a previous error in how the number of people accessing emergency accommodation was recorded over a period resulted in a cumulative overcount of 308 adults in Dublin.

The correction of this error has seen the official number of people homeless fall by 156 in August.

Commenting on the figures, Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan said the charity welcomed the correction: "It is vital to have accurate figures. However, I would stress that the removal of the 308-person error does not change the unacceptable story of the last two years which is one of a relentless increase in homelessness."

"Urgent action"

Mr Dennigan called for urgent action in the budget to help end the deepening child homelessness crisis and better protect children while they are homeless.

Advertisement

He said investment is needed to ensure all children who are homeless and have complex needs are allocated a designated Child Support Worker, funded through Tusla.

He added an estimated investment of €2 million per year would fund 37 additional Child Support Workers who would be able to support over 1,000 vulnerable children annually.

Mr Dennigan also called for the Government to take immediate action to help lift more families and children out of homelessness.

"The Government is not using anywhere near enough of the new social housing supply coming onstream to drive down homelessness. Families and single people who are long-term homeless need to get a fairer share of the new homes that become available."

Advertisement

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.