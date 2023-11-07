Number of Gardaí resigning continues to grow

Gardaí are continuing to resign from the force in increasing numbers with 135 quitting so far this year.

There were a total of 107 resignations last year. Last month alone 13 guards resigned while 12 retired.

The Garda Representative Association says morale is at an all-time low in the force.

The Association says an increasing number of gardaí are moving on because of low morale, unfair treatment, and work-related stress.

Advertisement

President of the GRA Brendan O'Connor says he expects the figures to increase even more by the end of the year.

"Certainly, some of them are outside the control of the organisation and there is societal change in attitude and changes. But certainly, it is unusual within An Garda Síochána.

"We believe in the GRA, we may hit 150 or close to it. That's triple of what would usually resign from the job so we certainly believe it is not an attractive place to work.

"The figures are certainly in line with what we were observing. Resignations continue to be a significant factor to the recruitment crisis that we are currently experiencing.

Advertisement

"The reasons are a lack of training, the bureaucracy, assaults on members, all the issues that the GRA have been highlighting on an ongoing basis."

Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.