Number of homeless hits new record high for third month in row

The number of homeless people in the Republic has risen to a new record high for the third month in a row.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing revealed that 12,847 people were in emergency accommodation in July.

This is a rise of more than 200 from the 12,600 recorded in the previous month.

The latest figures include 9,018 adults and 3,829 children.

Dublin saw the highest numbers by far, with 6,576 adults and 2,908 children in emergency accommodation.

Yet another record total of 12,847 people homeless. This includes a shocking 3,829 children - many who soon return to school. As a society we must move beyond saying it's "disappointing" & state that it's totally "unaccpetable". Urgent Govt action required to end this crisis now. pic.twitter.com/r8ixsuMyxX — FocusIreland (@FocusIreland) August 25, 2023

The charity Focus Ireland said urgent Government action is required to end the housing crisis.

“As a society we must move beyond saying it’s ‘disappointing’ and state that it’s totally ‘unacceptable’,” it said.

“Urgent Government action required to end this crisis now.”

By Rebecca Black, PA

