Number of homeless hits new record high for third month in row

Number of homeless hits new record high for third month in row
Photo: PA Images
The number of homeless people in the Republic has risen to a new record high for the third month in a row.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing revealed that 12,847 people were in emergency accommodation in July.

This is a rise of more than 200 from the 12,600 recorded in the previous month.

The latest figures include 9,018 adults and 3,829 children.

Dublin saw the highest numbers by far, with 6,576 adults and 2,908 children in emergency accommodation.

The charity Focus Ireland said urgent Government action is required to end the housing crisis.

“As a society we must move beyond saying it’s ‘disappointing’ and state that it’s totally ‘unacceptable’,” it said.

“Urgent Government action required to end this crisis now.”

By Rebecca Black, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website beat102103.com.

