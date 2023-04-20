One third of students facing serious financial strain

One third of students are facing serious financial strain.

That's according to a new report by the Higher Education Authority.

It says many students are spending more than they earn and are being forced to rely on family to bridge the gap.

Almost a third of students are feeling significant financial pressure.

It blames rent as the biggest burden as the average student accommodation costing nearly €500 a month.

The report says many students are spending more than they earn and are having to rely on family to top them up.

That's despite nearly two thirds of students having a job.

The report also says that the Pandemic has left its mark on students.

Nearly 60% said their mental health had been affected, with female students suffering most.

Despite these struggles, students say they're generally happy and the report says there's been a rise in the number of students enrolling in college in recent years.

