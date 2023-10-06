O’Shea Farms Celebrate National Potato Day

Friday October 6th marks the Annual Celebration of Ireland’s favourite vegetable – the delicious potato!

The versatile veg is a staple for most meals, and in particular the baby potato is a rising star in the potato industry. Sales are growing as Millennials and Generation Z take the little potato to the heart of their meals.

They can be cooked in a variety of ways, but 10-15 minutes in the air fryer, or 5 minutes in the microwave is the ideal way to throw a fast meal together. A quick dip in a healthy oil and a sprinkle of your favourite spice or flavourings is an easy way to get healthy carbohydrates into your meal.

Their creamy flavour is becoming a firm favourite in dinners, but also as a healthy snack which can be rustled up in 10 minutes.

Advertisement

From a sustainability perspective these little potatoes are grown in a field near you in the sunny South-East, compared to rice and pasta they don’t travel far to get onto your plate!

O’Shea Farms work with potato growers around the South-East to build the skills to grow potato varieties that consumers enjoy.

TJ O’Shea said “we grow the type of potatoes that people want to eat. These small varieties are becoming more popular, so we are listening to the consumer, and growers are learning the skills needed to diversify their potato crops.”

Small potatoes used to be imported from the UK and France but O’Shea Farms now grow these little gems locally and have cut out importation of Irelands favourite carb.

Advertisement

Temperature controlled storage buildings that use just cold air to preserve fresh potatoes for 9-10 months. This means there is continuity of potato supply throughout the whole year.

You can find an endless list of great potato recipes on potato.ie.