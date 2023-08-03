Outrage as 9 puppies found dumped on Mount Leinster

Members of the public have expressed outrage and heartbreak as a number of young pups were found abandoned on Mount Leinster.

South East Animal Rescue shared the news online today that the large litter was discovered on the mountain that borders Counties Carlow and Wexford.

The animal charity posted two photos to their social media with the caption: " 2 days old, dumped on Mount Leinster. HELP."

". Advertisement People have been sharing their anger and heartbreak online with on user saying: "What the F**K is wrong with people, so glad they were saved poor little things so much cruelty out there still

Another user said: "Ah, the poor little fellas, their poor mother must be distraught..Hope they find a kindness in their forever home."

Dozens of people have offered their support to help with fostering, food and bedding.

One user commented to say: "I can take one. I've got formula and bottles left over from a pup."

Another said: "If you need some hand feed PM me. Try keep them with each other that's the heat they be use to be bundle up with each other."

Update

South East Animal Rescue posted an update a short time later following an outpour of support from members of the public.

They announced that all of the 9 puppies have now gone to loving foster homes.

The animal charity said: "Sorted, fed and gone to wonderful fosters. Updates to follow in the next few weeks."