Over one in five young people skipping meals due to money issues

Over one in five young people say they are skipping meals because they can't afford to eat.

That's one of the shocking findings from a report by the National Youth Council of Ireland (NCYI).

Forty-four per cent of survey respondents said they were financially worse off this year than in 2023, with housing as the number one area of concern.

NYCI's Paul Gordon said young people feel let down by the system.

Advertisement

For many, the social contract is broken.

Mr Gordon told Newstalk: "The basic idea in society of working hard, and playing by the rules; ensuring that you do succeed in life and have good ownership and are comfortable... is being questioned by many young people.

"That is a pillar of the social contract and, for many, the social contract is broken."

The report also found 18-29-year-olds believe they are worse off than their parents' generation.

Advertisement

It also found half of those in that age bracket suffer from low mental wellbeing due to issues around housing and the cost of living crisis.

Reporting by James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.