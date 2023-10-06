Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Paddy Power to close four South East shops

Paddy Power to close four South East shops
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Paddy Power is to close 21 outlets around Ireland, including four shops in the South East.

The Clonmel, New Ross and Kilkenny stores, as well as the Michael Street store in Waterford City, will be closed.

According to Flutter Entertainment, who own Paddy Power, 78 staff employed across the 21 outlets will be offered redeployment across the remaining stores.

The closing shops have been considered 'underperforming', and include outlets across Dublin, Galway, Cork and Meath.

Advertisement

After the closures, 230 Paddy Power shops will remain open across the country.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Former Labour leader Wexford's Brendan Howlin will not contest next election

 By Beat News
News 2

Irish rugby fans warned about threat of bed bugs as Paris grapples with infestation

 By Beat News
Tech 3

Prada to design next NASA moonwalk spacesuits

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement