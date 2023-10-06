Paddy Power to close four South East shops

Paddy Power is to close 21 outlets around Ireland, including four shops in the South East.

The Clonmel, New Ross and Kilkenny stores, as well as the Michael Street store in Waterford City, will be closed.

According to Flutter Entertainment, who own Paddy Power, 78 staff employed across the 21 outlets will be offered redeployment across the remaining stores.

The closing shops have been considered 'underperforming', and include outlets across Dublin, Galway, Cork and Meath.

After the closures, 230 Paddy Power shops will remain open across the country.

