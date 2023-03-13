Parents urged to take action due to 'safety risk' of popular Clarks school shoe

British shoe shop chain Clarks has issued a safety notice to its customers in Ireland following concerns over its popular 'Find Its - Vibrant' children's school shoe range.

The well-known high street retailer has issued instructions to remove a specific element of the shoe, which they have identified as a "potential safety issue."

The Clarks shoes affected include Vibrant Trail K Black Leather 26162072, Vibrant Glow K Black Patent 26162161, Vibrant Trail K Black Patent 26162242, Vibrant Glow K Black Leather 26162262 and Vibrant Oak K Black Leather 26162863.k - which all contain a children's toy inside the sole.

Around 3,787 pairs of these shoes have been bought through various retailers.

According to Clarks, an adult should remove the toy contained within the heel of the shoe and dispose of it immediately.

The warning comes as the retailer discovered that if not removed "there is a risk of the toys breaking, leading to ingestion hazards from small parts potentially including the button cell battery."

Commenting on the safety announcement, Clarks said: "There is no fault with the shoes themselves and they are perfectly safe for children to continue to wear. We are simply advising customers, out of an abundance of caution, to dispose of the toy with your small electrical item/battery waste."

Clarks will not be offering a refund on the product nor will there be a recall notice issued.

