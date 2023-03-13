Play Button
Play Button
News

Parents urged to take action due to 'safety risk' of popular Clarks school shoe

Parents urged to take action due to 'safety risk' of popular Clarks school shoe
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

British shoe shop chain Clarks has issued a safety notice to its customers in Ireland following concerns over its popular 'Find Its - Vibrant' children's school shoe range.

The well-known high street retailer has issued instructions to remove a specific element of the shoe, which they have identified as a "potential safety issue."

The Clarks shoes affected include Vibrant Trail K Black Leather 26162072, Vibrant Glow K Black Patent 26162161, Vibrant Trail K Black Patent 26162242, Vibrant Glow K Black Leather 26162262 and Vibrant Oak K Black Leather 26162863.k - which all contain a children's toy inside the sole.

Around 3,787 pairs of these shoes have been bought through various retailers.

Advertisement

According to Clarks, an adult should remove the toy contained within the heel of the shoe and dispose of it immediately.

The Affected Shoes & Toys

The warning comes as the retailer discovered that if not removed "there is a risk of the toys breaking, leading to ingestion hazards from small parts potentially including the button cell battery."

Advertisement

Commenting on the safety announcement, Clarks said: "There is no fault with the shoes themselves and they are perfectly safe for children to continue to wear. We are simply advising customers, out of an abundance of caution, to dispose of the toy with your small electrical item/battery waste."

Clarks will not be offering a refund on the product nor will there be a recall notice issued.

If customers require further assistance, they are asked to use Clarks' contact page options.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Pick 1

Family pay tribute to 6-year-old Irish boy who drowned in tragic pool accident

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

Man in critical condition after being hit by car yesterday evening

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

'Animal lover' granny killed by stray pit bull she rescued

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement