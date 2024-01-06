Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Pedestrian hit by car becomes seventh death on Ireland’s roads this year

Pedestrian hit by car becomes seventh death on Ireland’s roads this year
Garda stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A female pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co Donegal, becoming the seventh fatality on the Republic’s roads in the first five days of the new year.

The incident happened on Friday evening on the N56 Road at Illistrin.

The woman, who was aged in her 20s, was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The collision was the third fatal incident on Ireland’s roads on Friday.

Advertisement

The N56 road remained closed between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan on Friday evening with a technical examination of the scene due to take place on Saturday morning.

Gardai have asked for witnesses to contact them, and for anyone in the area between 6 pm and 7.15 pm who may have camera footage, including from dashcams, to make it available.

Crash in Co. Meath

Elsewhere on Friday, a woman in her 80s died in a crash in Co Meath involving a car and minibus.

Advertisement

The crash happened on the R156 at Scarriff Bridge in the village of Batterstown at about 12 pm.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minibus, in his 50s, and a young male passenger, were taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Earlier, a man in his 30s died in a crash in Co Mayo.

Advertisement

The crash involving two cars happened at about 7.45 am on Friday on the R331 at Belladaff, Tagheen, near Claremorris.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car was a woman in her 20s.

She received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

By David Young, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Pedro Porro strike earns Tottenham FA Cup victory over Burnley

 By Beat News
News 2

Tánaiste warns of ‘devastating consequences’ if Middle East conflict widens

 By Beat News
Waterford News 3

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman seriously assaulted by man in Waterford

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement