Pedestrian hit by car becomes seventh death on Ireland’s roads this year

A female pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Co Donegal, becoming the seventh fatality on the Republic’s roads in the first five days of the new year.

The incident happened on Friday evening on the N56 Road at Illistrin.

The woman, who was aged in her 20s, was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The collision was the third fatal incident on Ireland’s roads on Friday.

The N56 road remained closed between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan on Friday evening with a technical examination of the scene due to take place on Saturday morning.

Gardai have asked for witnesses to contact them, and for anyone in the area between 6 pm and 7.15 pm who may have camera footage, including from dashcams, to make it available.

Crash in Co. Meath

Elsewhere on Friday, a woman in her 80s died in a crash in Co Meath involving a car and minibus.

The crash happened on the R156 at Scarriff Bridge in the village of Batterstown at about 12 pm.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minibus, in his 50s, and a young male passenger, were taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Earlier, a man in his 30s died in a crash in Co Mayo.

The crash involving two cars happened at about 7.45 am on Friday on the R331 at Belladaff, Tagheen, near Claremorris.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car was a woman in her 20s.

She received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

By David Young, PA

