Pinch of salt key to perfect cup of tea

A pinch of salt and lemon are among the ingredients needed for a perfect cup of tea.

That's according to findings by a tea expert in a book called "Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea".

Chemist Dr. Michelle Francl explores the chemistry behind different styles of tea and whether to add milk or not.

She recommends heating the cup, warming the milk before adding it to the tea, and never using the same bag twice.

She says that adding salt can help to reduce the bitterness of the tea.

The recommendations are contained in a new book by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

However, these suggestions have already brewed up some controversy...

The US Embassy in London described it as an "outrageous proposal."

The Embassy says this has landed its relationship with Britain "in hot water."

