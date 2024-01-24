Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Pinch of salt key to perfect cup of tea

Pinch of salt key to perfect cup of tea
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A pinch of salt and lemon are among the ingredients needed for a perfect cup of tea.

That's according to findings by a tea expert in a book called "Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea".

Chemist Dr. Michelle Francl explores the chemistry behind different styles of tea and whether to add milk or not.

She recommends heating the cup, warming the milk before adding it to the tea, and never using the same bag twice.

Advertisement

She says that adding salt can help to reduce the bitterness of the tea.

The recommendations are contained in a new book by the Royal Society of Chemistry.

However, these suggestions have already brewed up some controversy...

The US Embassy in London described it as an "outrageous proposal."

Advertisement

The Embassy says this has landed its relationship with Britain "in hot water."

To find out more, check out www.michellefrancldonnay.com.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí following 'definite line of inquiry' into shooting at Tipperary soccer match

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Tipp Granny prepares for sky-dive to raise money for Gaza Aid

 By Aoife kearns
News 3

At least 20 gardaí charged and convicted for criminal offences in past four years

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement