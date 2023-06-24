A fire at a property in Lisburn which had three people inside is being treated as an arson attack.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment following the overnight blaze in the Lawnmount Crescent area. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers received a report of a fire shortly after 1.10 am and police and firefighters attended the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed at this stage that an accelerant was used to start the blaze at the front door of the property.”

“Our inquiries to establish the circumstances of the fire, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information which could assist, to get in touch.

“We would particularly like to speak to the occupants of a white-coloured vehicle believed to have been in the area at around the time of the incident.”

In an unrelated incident, a man pleaded guilty to the murder of three members of the same family in a house fire in Co Fermanagh earlier this month.

Denise Gossett (45), her son Roman (16), her daughter Sabrina (19), and Sabrina’s 15-month-old daughter Morgana were all killed in a fire on February 27th, 2018, at their home in Derrylin.

Daniel Sebastian Allen (32), of Doon Road, Derrylin, appeared in Craigavon Crown Court where he pleaded guilty.

Allen also pleaded guilty to arson and, relating to the death of 45-year-old Denise Gossett, he admitted manslaughter “by reason of suicide pact”.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, the contact information for a range of mental health supports is available at mentalhealthireland.ie/get-support

Written by David Young and Claudia Savage, PA

