Price of a pint of Guinness to increase from midnight tonight

Price of a pint of Guinness to increase from midnight tonight
Guinness, Aaron Hockley
Robbie Byrne
The price of a pint of Guinness will increase from midnight tonight.

Industry experts say that a pint of the black stuff will set you back 25 cent more from February 1st when taxes are taken into account.

Three weeks ago, Guinness supplier Diageo confirmed the increase across all its draught beer brands.

In the statement, the company said it is facing "significant inflation" and has "absorbed the costs for as long as possible".

Heineken Ireland Price Hike

The move follows Heineken Ireland's increase to all of its draught products in December last.

The cost of Heineken, Birra Moretti, Orchard Thieves, Coors, Fosters, Beamish and Murphy's were all affected.

The Irish Examiner reported that the company was increasing prices due to "exceptional inflationary challenges".

At the time Heineken Ireland said its malt costs were up 120% and diesel costs up 67%.

The company wrote to its on-trade customers to advise them of a 9% increase in wholesale draught prices to "more closely reflect the current cost of producing and supplying our products".

The price of certain draft kegs rose by the equivalent of 17c per pint, the alcohol firm told publicans.

Ollie Grimes, a publican in Skerries in north Dublin, said that an increase was expected— but not to the level that will be seen next month.

"This is probably the biggest price hike ever, in the history of any brewery, that we have seen," he said at the time.

