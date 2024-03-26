Price of pints to increase from next month

Diageo is increasing the cost of its beers because of "increased input costs."

The rise of 6 cent comes into effect on April 15th.

It produces Guinness, Smithwick's and Hop House 13 among others.

A slightly larger increase of 9 cent will apply to Guinness zero.

Diageo Price Increase

Diageo is to increase the cost of its draft beers by 6c from next month.

The change from April 15th will raise the cost of its various draft offerings, including Guinness, Hop House 13, Carlsberg and Rockshore.

The increase follows a 12-cent hike announced in February 2023.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) described the latest increase as a "massive blow to the pub trade", calling for the Government to introduce further supports for the sector.

VFI chief executive Pat Crotty said the announcement from Diageo is disappointing, describing it as a "critical hit to an industry on the brink".

"Publicans have been navigating a storm of rising costs, including the increase in minimum wage, additional mandatory sick days, and the impending pension auto-enrolment scheme. This latest price hike is a blow they cannot afford," he said.

Mr Crotty added that while the Increased Cost of Doing Business grant, which aims to help businesses cover recent increases in operational costs, is welcome, it is "not an adequate response".

"The VFI is calling for further supports to include a reduction in excise, a return to the 9 per cent VAT rate for pubs serving food and a reduction in employer’s PRSI.

"Publicans can’t be expected to take all these hits without meaningful support."

Mr Crotty also called on Diageo to commit to introducing no further increases to the cost of a pint for the rest of 2024.

