Record-breaking 30 year-old twin embryos celebrate first birthday

Twins who were born from embryos that were frozen over 30 years ago have just celebrated their first birthday.

Timothy and Lydia Ridgeway were born on October 31st, 2022, but the embryos they were born from were frozen in April 1992.

This makes them the oldest embryos to have been used in a successful pregnancy.

The previous record holder was Molly Gibson who was born in 2020 from an almost 27-year-old embryo.

The twins' adoptive parents, Rachel and Philip Ridgeway, were just three and five years old at the time.

They adopted the embryos after their biological parents - who want to remain anonymous - donated them to the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC).

They had kept the embryos at a fertility lab for 15 years before gifting them to the Donation Centre.

The Centre only allows heterosexual couples who have been married for at least three years to adopt embryos.

Rachel and Phillip used IVF to conceive the twins last year.

Before deciding on adopting, the Ridgeways already had four children between the ages of two and eight but wanted to keep expanding their family.

They had required "fertility assistance'' to conceive their first three babies and Rachel had used hormone-boosting medications to increase the chances of conceiving a child.

Their fourth baby was conceived naturally in 2020 - much to the couple's surprise.

Instead of undergoing more fertility treatment, Rachel and Phillip decided to use the money to adopt an embryo.

From there they visited the NDEC.

In a move most others avoid, the Ridgeways decided to adopt embryos from the ''special consideration bank.''

"We decided that we were going to look for children that had, in one sense, been waiting the longest because they might not be perfect,'' Rachel said.

The twins celebrated their first birthday yesterday with chocolate cake and balloons.

