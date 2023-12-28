Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Record Number of Irish Deaths Overseas

Record Number of Irish Deaths Overseas
Ava Somers
Ava Somers
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Department of Foreign Affairs has responded to the record amount of Irish deaths overseas in 2023.

In 2023, 381 Irish people died abroad. This is the highest amount on record.

The Department's Consular Assistance reviews have shown that one in five consular cases in 2023 were related to the death of a loved-one while overseas. This is a 12% increase on the amount of deaths abroad in 2022.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheal Martin, “My department provides a range of help and support to citizens in distress abroad – from arrests to imprisonment, missing persons, serious injury, mental health difficulty, and sadly, death,” he said.

Advertisement

“The 2023 statistics show a consistently high level of demand for our services, including as a result of travel bans, mental health challenges and complications arising from medical and/or cosmetic procedures abroad."

The department has also referred to the deaths of many Irish citizens due to complications arising from medical and cosmetic procedures which they underwent while in a different country.

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Mother accused of killing her Irish son (4) sobs in court

 By Beat News
Editor's Pick 2

What Did The Simpsons Predict in 2023?

 By Ava Somers
News 3

Boots Issues Urgent Recall on Popular Product

 By Ava Somers
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement