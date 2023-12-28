Record Number of Irish Deaths Overseas

The Department of Foreign Affairs has responded to the record amount of Irish deaths overseas in 2023.

In 2023, 381 Irish people died abroad. This is the highest amount on record.

The Department's Consular Assistance reviews have shown that one in five consular cases in 2023 were related to the death of a loved-one while overseas. This is a 12% increase on the amount of deaths abroad in 2022.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheal Martin, “My department provides a range of help and support to citizens in distress abroad – from arrests to imprisonment, missing persons, serious injury, mental health difficulty, and sadly, death,” he said.

Advertisement

“The 2023 statistics show a consistently high level of demand for our services, including as a result of travel bans, mental health challenges and complications arising from medical and/or cosmetic procedures abroad."

The department has also referred to the deaths of many Irish citizens due to complications arising from medical and cosmetic procedures which they underwent while in a different country.

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.