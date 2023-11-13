Report confirms Waterford City rent prices higher than national average

Rents in Waterford City have risen by 14.1% in the last year, according to the latest rental report from Daft.ie.

Relative to a year ago, rents in the open market are now 8% higher.

While an improved supply of houses in Dublin saw rents stabilise in the capital, they continue to rise elsewhere in the country.

Waterford., Cork, Limerick and Galway showed a marked increase compared to the second quarter of the year.

The average rent in Waterford City now stands at €1549 euro - a rise of 14.1%, while the county saw a rise of 11.6% to an average rent of €1494.

Advertisement

The increase across Munster reflects very low availability with just over 200 homes available to rent on November 1st. That figure is largely unchanged from a year ago.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.