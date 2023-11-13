Report confirms Waterford City rent prices higher than national average

Rents in Waterford City have risen by 14.1% in the last year, according to the latest rental report from Daft.ie.
Relative to a year ago, rents in the open market are now 8% higher.
While an improved supply of houses in Dublin saw rents stabilise in the capital, they continue to rise elsewhere in the country.
The average rent in Waterford City now stands at €1549 euro - a rise of 14.1%, while the county saw a rise of 11.6% to an average rent of €1494.
The increase across Munster reflects very low availability with just over 200 homes available to rent on November 1st. That figure is largely unchanged from a year ago.
