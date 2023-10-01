Rory McIlroy emotional after vital Ryder Cup singles win

Rory McIlroy was emotional after earning Europe another vital point on the final day of the Ryder Cup.

The Co Down man beat Sam Burns 3&1 as Europe edged towards regaining the cup, his victory all the sweeter after unsavoury scenes on Saturday night.

McIlroy was annoyed that Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava initially refused to move from his eyeline as he waved his cap over his head in celebration of Cantlay’s birdie on the last hole of Saturday’s fourball.

McIlroy and team-mate Matt Fitzpatrick still had birdie putts of their own to halve the hole and the match, but neither was able to convert.

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy reacts during his singles win (David Davies/PA)

McIlroy was later pictured angrily gesturing towards LaCava before being shepherded into a courtesy car by Shane Lowry.

Yesterday's controversy

An emotional McIlroy, when asked about the controversy he was involved in after beating Burns, told Sky Sports: “I needed that to fuel me today and not let it take away from what has been a great week.

Advertisement

“I felt like I used it to my advantage and came out with a different level of focus and determination and in a way, it gave the whole team a bit of fire in our bellies.

“I just wanted to win another point for Europe.

“Ever since Whistling Straits, I was so disappointed in my performance there (so) to come here and get four points for the team means a lot to me.

“It’s a great bounce back after Whistling Straits. The team we have is incredible. It’s a young team I think will be around for a long time. It’s been a great week for me personally but need to follow them and get them in the house.”

Advertisement

By PA Sport Staff

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.