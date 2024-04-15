Ryanair to train and recruit over 400 pilots

Ryanair has launched its new Future Flyer Academy pilot training programme which will see over 400 aspiring pilots join the airline group as Second Officers over the next four years.

It's in partnership with Irish-based and world-renowned international flight school, Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA),

Ryanair’s Future Flyer Academy offers aspiring pilots the opportunity to kickstart their aviation careers through a combination of classroom, simulator, and practical training.

For several years, AFTA has been training aspiring pilots to a standard where they can complete their Type Rating course to operate Ryanair’s Boeing 737 or Airbus A320 aircraft.

Ryanair’s Chief Operations Officer, Neal McMahon, said:

“We are delighted to launch the Future Flyer Academy in partnership with Atlantic Flight Training Academy here in Ireland. By combining Ryanair’s industry-leading expertise with AFTA’s world-class training programmes, our Future Flyer Academy will create unparalleled opportunities for hundreds of aspiring pilots who are looking to kickstart a well-paid career in aviation as a commercial pilot.”

Applications for Ryanair’s Future Flyer Academy with AFTA are open now – for more information visit careers. ryanair.com or apply at www.afta.ie/ryanair.

