Sabina Higgins receiving treatment for breast cancer

Sabina Higgins receiving treatment for breast cancer
Photo: Collins
Sabina Higgins, wife of President Michael D Higgins, is receiving treatment for breast cancer, Áras an Uachtaráin has confirmed.

A statement released on Thursday said Mrs Higgins "underwent a successful procedure" on Wednesday as part of her treatment.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to the doctors and medical staff who are providing me with such expert care in my treatment," Mrs Higgins said in the statement.

"I would like to take the opportunity of my diagnosis to call on all women to be aware of the symptoms of breast cancer and to seek checks as regularly as they can.

"It may come as a surprise to many people to learn that the risk of breast cancer increases with age and that 36 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer in Ireland are over the age of 70."

She added: "While BreastCheck screening runs for women up to the age of 69, I would urge all women over the age of 70 of the vital importance of continuing to look for any potential symptoms of breast cancer on a regular basis and to seek medical checks whenever possible."

More information on BreastCheck and symptoms associated with breast cancer can be found on the HSE website.

Muireann Duffy

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

