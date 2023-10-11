Saw Doctors change gig schedule to avoid rugby clash

The Saw Doctors have made the decision to change their gig schedule to avoid clashing with the Rugby World Cup.

The band were due to take to the stage at around 8 o'clock, but they have taken the decision to postpone their concert until later in the night.

Instead, the 3Arena will show the match will be shown on the big screen from 8pm, with doors at 7pm. At the conclusion of the match, at around 10pm, the Saw Doctors will begin their set. This change will allow rugby fans to enjoy the match, and then enjoy the concert afterwards!

An important message for fans attending @TheSawDoctors concert at 3Olympia this Saturday night! 7pm: Doors open

8pm: Ireland vs New Zealand on the big screen

10pm: The Saw Doctors pic.twitter.com/8d8v6bklVb — 3Olympia Theatre (@3olympiatheatre) October 11, 2023

This gig will be the first time the iconic band has played in Dublin in six years. Having made a return from a five-year tour hiatus last year, the band has played New York, Galway and Electric Picnic amongst other headliner shows.

Ricky O'Neill, Kieran Duddy, Noelie McDonnell, Will Merrigan and former Waterboys saxophonist, Anthony Thistlethwaite, will join original members, Davy Carton and Leo Moran.

The Saw Doctor's debut album in 1991 hit number 1, with hits such as 'I Useta Love Her' and 'N17'. The band more recently landed at number 3 in the album charts in 2021.

