Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Saw Doctors change gig schedule to avoid rugby clash

Saw Doctors change gig schedule to avoid rugby clash
Credits: @sawdoctors Instagram
Ava Somers
Ava Somers
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Saw Doctors have made the decision to change their gig schedule to avoid clashing with the Rugby World Cup.

The band were due to take to the stage at around 8 o'clock, but they have taken the decision to postpone their concert until later in the night.

Instead, the 3Arena will show the match will be shown on the big screen from 8pm, with doors at 7pm. At the conclusion of the match, at around 10pm, the Saw Doctors will begin their set. This change will allow rugby fans to enjoy the match, and then enjoy the concert afterwards!

Advertisement

This gig will be the first time the iconic band has played in Dublin in six years. Having made a return from a five-year tour hiatus last year, the band has played New York, Galway and Electric Picnic amongst other headliner shows.

Advertisement

Ricky O'Neill, Kieran Duddy, Noelie McDonnell, Will Merrigan and former Waterboys saxophonist, Anthony Thistlethwaite, will join original members, Davy Carton and Leo Moran.

The Saw Doctor's debut album in 1991 hit number 1, with hits such as 'I Useta Love Her' and 'N17'.  The band more recently landed at number 3 in the album charts in 2021.

For all the latest news on Irish artists and music, catch Ava for IrishBeats on Sundays.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Sony unveils Playstation 5 console

 By Ava Somers
News 2

Over 1,000 young girls flock to SETU arena for SHINE Festival 2023

 By Dayna Kearney
News 3

Man assaulted two Gardaí after he swallowed condoms filled with cocaine

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement