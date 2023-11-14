Season 2 of Netflix show 'Wednesday' to be filmed in Ireland

Netflix's hit series Wednesday will move production and filming to Ireland.

According to The Irish Film & Television Network, the series will begin filming in late April 2024.

Season one of the series was filmed in Romania and the sets used on the show has become a popular tourist hotspot.

Its first season became the most popular English-language series on the streaming service with 252 million views, almost double the views for its nearest competitor in the English language, Stranger Things season 4.

Season one was shot in Romania from September 2021 to March 2022.

Its has been reported that season has moved to Ireland due to logistical challenges for production.

Wednesday is produced by MGM Television, a sibling company of Amazon Studios.

Creators/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville) have not yet released any information about the plot details of Wednesday season 2.

