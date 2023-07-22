Play Button
News

Second large haul of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport from LA flight

Second large haul of cannabis seized at Dublin Airport from LA flight
Cannabis seized at Dublin Airport from LA flight
Beat News
A man has been arrested after €340,000 of cannabis was seized at Dublin Airport during a search of luggage which arrived on a flight from Los Angeles.

Revenue officers seized approximately 17kg of cannabis on Thursday as “a result of risk profiling”.

The drugs were found when Revenue officers stopped a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Los Angeles and searched their baggage.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to a Dublin garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Earlier this month, €650,000 of cannabis was seized when a passenger on another flight from Los Angeles was stopped and his luggage searched.

The 32.5kg of cannabis was discovered concealed within vacuum-packed packages in the baggage, and a person in his late teens was arrested and detained overnight at a north Dublin garda station.

Gardaí in Wexford find close to half a million euro worth of cannabis

In an unrelated incident, almost half a million euro worth of cannabis herb was seized in County Wexford earlier this month.

Gardaí attended the science of an incident following a single-vehicle crash in New Ross.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the crash, but three sports bags with cannabis herbs were located following a search of the vehicle.

The drugs are believed to have an estimated street value of over €485,000.

Written by Cillian Sherlock, PA and Shaun Connolly, Beat

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

