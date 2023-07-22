A man has been arrested after €340,000 of cannabis was seized at Dublin Airport during a search of luggage which arrived on a flight from Los Angeles.

Revenue officers seized approximately 17kg of cannabis on Thursday as “a result of risk profiling”.

The drugs were found when Revenue officers stopped a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Los Angeles and searched their baggage.

A man in his 30s was arrested and taken to a Dublin garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Earlier this month, €650,000 of cannabis was seized when a passenger on another flight from Los Angeles was stopped and his luggage searched.

The 32.5kg of cannabis was discovered concealed within vacuum-packed packages in the baggage, and a person in his late teens was arrested and detained overnight at a north Dublin garda station.

Gardaí in Wexford find close to half a million euro worth of cannabis

In an unrelated incident, almost half a million euro worth of cannabis herb was seized in County Wexford earlier this month.

Gardaí attended the science of an incident following a single-vehicle crash in New Ross.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the crash, but three sports bags with cannabis herbs were located following a search of the vehicle.

The drugs are believed to have an estimated street value of over €485,000.

Written by Cillian Sherlock, PA and Shaun Connolly, Beat

