Half a million worth of drugs found in Sports Bags in Wexford

Almost a half a million euro worth of cannabis herb has been seized in County Wexford.

It's after Gardaí on mobile patrol attended the scene of a single vehicle crash in New Ross at 3pm yesterday afternoon.

No one was injured but when the car was searched, three sports bags with cannabis herb were discovered.

The drugs have an estimated street value of over €485,000.

Advertisement

The driver of the car, a man is his 30s was arrested and is being questioned at a station in the county.

Statement & Appeal

Operation Tara Drug Seizure of €485,800 and Arrest, New Ross, Co. Wexford. 16th July, 2023, as part of Operation Tara.

Gardaí in New Ross were conducting mobile patrols and came upon a single vehicle road traffic collision in New Ross, Co. Wexford on the afternoon of Sunday 16th July, 2023.

At approximately 3pm, Gardaí spoke with the driver of the collision, who was uninjured.

Advertisement

Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large sports bags which contained cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,800.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The male driver, aged in his mid 30s was arrested and taken to a Garda station in Co. Wexford where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.