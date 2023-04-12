Play Button
Secret document on Biden visit found in Belfast

Secret document on Biden visit found in Belfast
President Biden visit to the island of Ireland, © PA Wire/PA Images
By Rebecca Black, PA

Police in Belfast have launched an investigation into a security breach around the visit of the US president Joe Biden.

A huge security operation was put in place for the visit ahead of Mr Biden’s arrival on Tuesday evening for a four-day visit to the island of Ireland.

More than 300 officers from Britain have been drafted into Northern Ireland to support the PSNI.

A document, which was marked PSNI and sensitive, was found by a member of the public, the BBC reported.

It is understood it was an operational order which outlines officer deployments, however, no personal details on the president, his officials or those of other dignitaries associated with the visit were included within the document.

Responding, a PSNI spokesperson confirmed an investigation has been launched.

“We are aware of a security breach,” they said. “An investigation has commenced and we have notified the senior information risk officer.

“We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place.”

