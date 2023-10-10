Sinn Féin - Budget 2024 has failed to resolve the housing crisis

Sinn Féin's finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has told the Dáil that the Budget 2024 has failed to resolve the housing crisis.

Mr Doherty said this after Fianna Fáil Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Fine Gael’s Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe delivered their presentations for the Budget 2024.

In a critique if the budget, Mr Doherty said the housing crisis "permeates every facet of Irish life" with "children growing up in emergency accommodation".

It has resulted in "businesses who can't get workers, schools who can't get teachers, guards, nurses, members of our defence forces leaving their profession because they can't find somewhere to love", he said.

Advertisement

Mr Doherty added: "This should have been a Budget to resolve the housing crisis. But today, Minister MccGrath and Minister Donohoe have failed in that regard."

He also added that the budget was "an indictment on this Government, which has billions of euros at its disposal, that nearly 4,000 children woke up this morning in emergency accommodation and can any one of us here really imagine what that is like?"

Minister McGrath announced that rent relief will increase from €500 to €750 per year and three energy credits of €150 between end of this year & April next year.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.