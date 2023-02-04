Play Button
Play Button
News

Six dogs seized amid suspected dangerous breed offences

Six dogs seized amid suspected dangerous breed offences
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

By Rebecca Black, PA

Six dogs have been seized in an operation against the breeding of restricted animals.

Gardaí, in a joint operation with Sligo County Council and the ISPCA, searched 14 premises in the Sligo and Ballymote districts on Friday.

The operation targeted the suspected owning, using and breeding of restricted breeds of dangerous dogs.

Advertisement

A garda spokesperson said that during the course of the search, multiple animal health and welfare notices were issued by the ISPCA.

Advertisement

A number of detections were made in relation to the Control of Dogs Act and non-compliance of regulations under the Microchipping of Dogs Regulations, 2015.

The six dogs seized included a German shepherd malamute, four American Staffordshire terriers and one mixed-breed dog.

The dogs are being cared for by the ISPCA, and are receiving medical attention.

The garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Two men taken to hospital after armed burglary

 By Beat News
Wexford News 2

Body of missing mother recovered from River Slaney in Co. Wexford

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

Two men steal woman's handbag from beside her on bench in daylight robbery

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement