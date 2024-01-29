Skeletal remains found by Gardaí in Cork

Skeletal remains have been uncovered by gardaí at a location in Rostellan in Co Cork on Monday.

Gardaí have confirmed that investigations into establishing the identity of the deceased are ongoing.

“The area continues to be cordoned off for forensic and technical examination. No additional information is currently available.”

Gardaí found the remains in the east of the county on the main Midleton to Whitegate Road. They were found by a search dog.

They will be examined by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster later today.

DNA and dental records will be used to identify the deceased. Identification may take some time to complete.

Meanwhile, it is understood that gardaí are investigating if the remains are that of Kieran Qulligan who disappeared without trace from Cork city centre in September of last year.

Gardaí who were attempting to trace Mr Quilligan previously combed fields and the shoreline in Little Island, Co Cork.

Officers previously searched in the Courtstown area of Little Island for Mr Quilligan (47) who was last seen on CCTV entering St Finbarr’s Place in Cork city on September 1st of 2023 having left Cork Simon’s shelter on Anderson’s Quay at around 8.30 pm.

Dept Supt Michael Comyn held a press conference in September of last year when he spoke about his deep concern for the safety and welfare of Mr Quilligan.

Officers had examined CCTV footage from the area.

They established that Mr Qulligan went up the steps at St Finbarr’s Place. However, Gardaí could find no sighting of him exiting the steps at the top of the place onto Fort Street.

Det Comyn previously urged members of the public with information on the missing Cork man to contact them.

He said that Kieran left the premises on Anderson’s Quay with another male and came across Cork City Centre with that male.

“We have tracked him on CCTV coming across the city centre to Sullivan’s Quay and then to St Finbarr’s Place.

“Our enquiries led us to interview a number of people and to carry out searches of this area.

He was last seen where we are here at the moment on Proby’s Quay going into St Finbarr’s Place, and we have not been able to locate him since that time. It was approximately 9.15 pm on Friday, September 1st.”

At the time of his disappearance, Kieran was wearing a black baseball cap, orange tee-shirt, blue zip-up hooded jacket, blue Under Armour tracksuit pants, and black Nike runners.

He was described as being of medium build, with brown/grey hair, blue eyes, and approximately 5ft7 inches in height.

Gardaí carried out door-to-door enquiries in the area.

Forensic examinations were also undertaken and searches were made of gardens in the area in addition to the grounds of St Finbarr’s Cathedral.

Gardaí also spoke to the man with whom Kieran left the Simon Community shelter in Cork.

Mr Quilligan hasn’t collected his social welfare or used his mobile phone since he went missing.

