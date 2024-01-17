Play Button
Snow and ice warnings remain in place for South East, possible storm over the weekend

Ayomide Akinshilo
Met Eireann has issued a Snow and ice warning for parts of Ireland with the possibility of a storm over the weekend.

The national forecaster predicts that tonight, January 17 will be very cold with widespread frost and icy stretches.

People should also expect clear spells and patches of fog and freezing fog will be seen over the South East with the lowest temperatures of -4 to -1 degrees.

The South East will likely wake up to ice and frost in the morning with the temperature during the day rising to 2 to 6 degrees before cold nights.

This weekend, however, will see less frost and ice as temperatures rise and storm beckons.

According to Met Éireann, Saturday night will be mainly dry with lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees. Southerly winds will strengthen overnight, and it will continue to Sunday.

Sunday will be very windy with spells of heavy rain and very strong, gusty southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees will be expected.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

