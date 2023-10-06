Play Button
Song inspired by Creeslough victim released as charity single

Emergency services working at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Photo:
Ava Somers
A song inspired by fourteen-year-old Creeslough victim, Leona Harper, has been released as a charity single, according to Donegal Live.

Matt McGranigan from County Donegal composed and performed 'Stolen Dreams'.

Leona Harper was sadly killed in the explosion as she entered the Applegreen store to purchase some ice cream before a sleepover.

The song was released with a view to raising money for the emergency services which responded to the scene of the explosion on the 7th October 2022, killing ten people and leaving eight hospitalised. This comes shortly before the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Fr Michael Carney, Ramelton Parish Priest, described Leona as “ a little lady with a big heart who lived a full life.” 

The song expresses a father's hopes for his daughter from his point of view. And how fast those dreams may disappear. McGranigan hopes that anyone who has suffered a bereavement may find comfort in the song.

Listeners have the option to donate to the three charities, Critical Emergency Medical and Community First Responders, SARDA (Search and Rescue Dog Association) Ireland North and K9 Search and Rescue NI.

