Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

South East counties among lowest that have housed Ukrainian refugees

South East counties among lowest that have housed Ukrainian refugees
Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman, © PA Wire/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

South East counties are among the lowest in Ireland to have housed Ukrainian refugees who fled the Russian ­invasion.

According to new figures, County Kerry has the highest number of refugees with 7,292 (12.4%) of the nationwide total.

County Dublin has one of the highest numbers and second only to Kerry with 6,984 (11.9%) housed in the capital.

According to figures published by the Irish Independent, 58,528 refugees from Ukraine are currently being housed in Ireland.

Advertisement

Carlow and Kilkenny are two counties with the lowest number of refugees with 877 (1.5%) and 908 (1.5%) respectively.

Waterford has housed 1,206 (2.0%), Wexford 1,878 (3.2%), and Tipperary 1,621 (2.7%).

In contrast, other counties with high numbers include Cork with 5,907 (10%), Galway with 3,776 (6.4%) and 3,763 (6.4%), and Mayo with 2,916 (5%).

County Longford has the lowest number in the country with 352 (0.6%) housed.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Electric Ireland announce price cut for residential customers

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Gardaí investigate Kilkenny fire at make-shift protestors' camp

 By Aoife kearns
Editor's Pick 3

Met Éireann issues weather warning for South East with sub-zero temperatures expected in some areas

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement