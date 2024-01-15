South East counties among lowest that have housed Ukrainian refugees

South East counties are among the lowest in Ireland to have housed Ukrainian refugees who fled the Russian ­invasion.

According to new figures, County Kerry has the highest number of refugees with 7,292 (12.4%) of the nationwide total.

County Dublin has one of the highest numbers and second only to Kerry with 6,984 (11.9%) housed in the capital.

According to figures published by the Irish Independent, 58,528 refugees from Ukraine are currently being housed in Ireland.

Advertisement

Carlow and Kilkenny are two counties with the lowest number of refugees with 877 (1.5%) and 908 (1.5%) respectively.

Waterford has housed 1,206 (2.0%), Wexford 1,878 (3.2%), and Tipperary 1,621 (2.7%).

In contrast, other counties with high numbers include Cork with 5,907 (10%), Galway with 3,776 (6.4%) and 3,763 (6.4%), and Mayo with 2,916 (5%).

County Longford has the lowest number in the country with 352 (0.6%) housed.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.